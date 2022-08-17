‘Hi Manchester United’ – Specsavers aim savage transfer dig at Liverpool’s rivals

It’s fair to say that football fans across England have greatly enjoyed the Specsavers Twitter account’s dive into football matters online with their latest entry sure to be enjoyed by Liverpool supporters.

As Manchester United continue to scramble for new additions to the squad as deadline day fast approaches, the opticians couldn’t help but take a pop at the Red Devils’ transfer desperation.

Hi @ManUtd. The only holding role our opticians have is holding a pair of glasses up to the face of a happy customer. Please stop asking. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 17, 2022

Erik ten Hag’s men have been linked with a shock move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, however, which would represent stellar business for a side in serious need of genuine world-class quality.

We’re unlikely to see the squad bolstered in time for our visit to Old Trafford on Monday, which will likely be far less of a cakewalk as it transpired last term when we dished out a 5-0 thrashing of our rivals in Manchester.

The suspension of Darwin Nunez coupled with some top absentees will leave us in need of a top-class performance to secure our first batch of three points this season.

A failure to do so, as David James rightly warned, would potentially leave us with a seven-point gap to climb between ourselves and incumbent champions Manchester City.

