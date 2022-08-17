Some Man Utd players already clashing with Ten Hag over Liverpool preparations – Samuel Lockhurst

Some Manchester United players have reportedly opposed parts of Erik ten Hag’s plans for Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford next Monday.

This update comes courtesy of Samuel Lockhurst at the Manchester Evening News with it being claimed that the individuals in question ‘would favour a more pragmatic approach’ against Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Whatever the tactical call made by the side’s new manager, a distinct improvement will be the absolute minimum requirement for a team that was decimated by the Reds both home and away last term, shipping nine goals without reply in total.

READ MORE: ‘Hi Manchester United’ – Specsavers aim savage transfer dig at Liverpool’s rivals

As a club that has historically prided itself on playing aggressive, attacking football, the lack of ambition reportedly shown by some members of the United squad will more than likely disappoint the club’s fanbase.

Regardless, we’re sure to expect a more assertive showing from our upcoming opponents in an attempt to wipe the slate clean after consecutive appalling showings.

With the performance against Crystal Palace having arguably been worth of taking home all three points, we’ll be looking to see Liverpool go a step further on Monday and record another victory at Old Trafford.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong