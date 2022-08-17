(Video) Conor Bradley scores again as his dream loan moves continues to go from strength to strength

Conor Bradley may not have expected his first games in senior football to have gone so well and the Northern Ireland international has continued to impress.

The defender now has two assists and two goals in his first five matches of a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers and he’s certainly been impressing the home crowd of the University of Bolton Stadium.

Being deployed at both right-back and as a right winger, the 19-year-old added to his goal scoring tally against Morecambe in the League One bout.

Looking more like a centre forward, he picked the ball up inside the box and performed a brilliant turn and chipped finish to beat Connor Ripley in goal.

You can watch the video of Bradley’s goal via @bwfcbwfc on Twitter:

Conor Bradley opens the scoring to put #BWFC ahead! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ieM7w3mFjM — BWFCBWFC (@bwfcbwfc) August 16, 2022

