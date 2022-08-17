(Video) David James refuses to worry about Liverpool’s start to the season and claims there is “plenty of time” for a title charge

Liverpool have drawn their first two games of the season and could enter the game against Manchester United by being seven points behind Manchester City already.

It’s not the dream start we would have wanted but David James has had his say on there being no reason for our supporters to get too worried yet.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, our former goalkeeper claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side have “plenty of time” to get themselves back into the title race.

READ MORE: Liverpool confirm ‘historic moment’ as the club announces a Supporters Board and holds inaugural meeting

Let’s hope we can record our first victory of the season at Old Trafford and kickstart the new campaign.

You can watch James’ thoughts on Liverpool via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong