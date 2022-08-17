(Video) Joel Ward waits for Jordan Henderson as the Liverpool players leave the Anfield pitch following Crystal Palace draw

Jordan Henderson and Joel Ward finished the game at Anfield as captain’s of their side that had drawn the game 1-1 and met again after the final whistle.

It seems that there had been a pre-match agreement in place for the Crystal Palace skipper to wait for our No.14, as he handed his shirt straight over to the defender.

Whether the Sunderland-born midfielder had not wanted to swap shirts in public because of the result, it still shows that the opposing 32-year-old was very interested to get his hands on a red shirt.

It’s testament to the status of the England international across the Premier League and further afield, that his shirt is so highly sought after.

You can watch the clip of Henderson and Ward (from 10:56) via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

