(Video) Liverpool loanee James Balagizi scores brace as both his first professional goals come in the same game

Liverpool have sent many members of our youth squad out on loan for the upcoming season and James Balagizi has announced himself at his new club.

The 18-year-old has made five appearances so far for Crawley Town and scored both his first and second goal for the club on the same evening, against Northampton Town.

Both goals were taken well by the versatile attacking midfielder and it’ll be a real boost for his confidence to go and grab both of his first senior goals.

Long may this form continue and let’s hope that the Manchester-born teen can show why the club handed him a new contract this summer.

You can watch the goals of Balagizi via Crawley Town FC on YouTube:

