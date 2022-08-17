(Video) New angle of Darwin Nunez’s headbutt and sending off shared by the club’s YouTube account

Darwin Nunez collected a lot of unwanted headlines following his red card against Crystal Palace and a new angle has now been revealed.

The Uruguayan was dismissed from the pitch following an altercation with Joachim Andersen, that resulted in the 23-year-old headbutting the defender.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the view from behind the Kop end was shown and revealed how our No.27 left the pitch.

It’s not something we want to see happen again but this provides a new insight on the event.

You can watch the video of Nunez (from 9:14) via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

