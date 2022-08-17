(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold lost in his own world as Mo Salah has to tell him to catch up with the rest of the Liverpool squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold was clearly enjoying the atmosphere for the first home game of the season, so much so that he seemed to forget where he was.

As the Liverpool squad lined up to listen to the Premier League anthem before kick-off against Crystal Palace, the squad were led by James Milner to perform the usual pre-match handshakes.

Instead of following the players ahead of him, our No.66 was still looking at the Main Stand and missed everyone walking toward Patrick Vieira’s side.

It wasn’t until Mo Salah then realised they needed to catch up that the Scouser in our team came back to his senses, with the pair then running to meet the rest of the starting line-up.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold via Twitter user @4asyup:

