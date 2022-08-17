(Video) Untold story of Steven Gerrard’s kindness is shared as he Facetimes young Liverpool fan

Steven Gerrard is loved by Liverpool fans for his performances on the pitch but this new story shows why he’s loved off it too.

In a video that features a member of the F2 Freestylers: Billy Wingrove, the popular YouTuber was asked who was better to film with between our former captain and Frank Lampard.

The 39-year-old explained how talented the Aston Villa manager was but then also went on to share a story about the 42-year-old.

READ MORE: “You can’t do anything worse than this” – Ex-Red shares his thoughts on Darwin Nunez’s red card headbutt debut at Anfield

It was revealed that after watching a video of a young Red being reunited with his Dad after time with the army, our former No.8 asked for his number so that he could Facetime the pair.

It really is testament to what kind of man the former Rangers boss is.

You can watch the full video about Gerrard via @lfcJ7_ on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong