(Video) ‘What’s 110s?’ – Jurgen Klopp is very confused when Liverpool supporter asks if he’s heard of Nike 110s before

Jurgen Klopp must be approached by so many people during his time out in the public and one of his most recent interactions has been shared online.

In a show of true Scouse cheek and confidence, one young fan asked the German “Do you know what 110s are, lad?”.

The 55-year-old has been in Liverpool for nearly seven years now but one part of Scouse culture seems to have passed him by.

Nike 110s are the go-to shoe for most younger Reds and for people living in the city, maybe one day we’ll see him introduced with the famous shoe.

You can watch the video of Klopp being approached by the fan via @bennetts_ on Twitter:

Asking Jurgen Klopp about 110s… pic.twitter.com/rXHNX78Q5E — Bennetts (@bennetts_) August 16, 2022

