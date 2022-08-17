“You can’t do anything worse than this” – Ex-Red shares his thoughts on Darwin Nunez’s red card headbutt debut at Anfield

Darwin Nunez made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as his headbutt saw him receive a red card during his first Premier League game at Anfield.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live, Sander Westerveld discussed the incident: “People try to test him but this is not the way to retaliate. You can’t do anything worse than this.

“It was a frustrating night for him. He missed a couple of chances and probably should have scored one or two. First time at Anfield he probably expected a little bit more from himself, but this was just absolutely inexcusable.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘What’s 110s?’ – Jurgen Klopp is very confused when Liverpool supporter asks if he’s heard of Nike 110s before

“Hopefully it’s only three games but it’s not good timing as he is the only striker we have at the moment. It’s a pretty easy talk with him [for Jurgen Klopp] because he knows what he did with the reactions. He knows he was wrong.

“Like Jurgen says he will learn from it. It’s only the beginning of his career at Anfield and I think it will definitely not happen again.”

The former Liverpool goalkeeper has also experienced seeing the red mist for our team, once being sent off during a Merseyside derby at Anfield and will know all too well how a big game can get to you.

The Uruguayan is still young and will hopefully be able to learn from the moment and ensure that he is never wound up by an opponent that much again.

Being so eager to please and to score in front of the Kop probably meant that the 23-year-old overreacted and now he will miss the next three games for our side.

Hopefully this time on the training field will enable him to hone his talents and when he returns to first-team action, Jurgen Klopp will have been able to calm the forward down a lot.

If one of the chances that were handed to him in the first-half end up in the back of the net, we may have seen a more relaxed No.27 leading our line but it wasn’t to be.

Let’s hope nothing like this happens again.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong