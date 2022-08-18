Ex-Manchester United star makes interesting Jurgen Klopp admission and explains why the German has been ‘aggressive to journalists’

Former Manchester United and Everton star Andrei Kanchelskis has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is feeling the pressure of Liverpool’s poor start to the season.

The Reds have drew both of their opening Premier League fixtures with Fulham and Crystal Palace and are now preparing for Monday night’s clash with the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have had an even worse start to the campaign after suffering two disappointing defeats to Brighton and Brentford and Kalchelskis has therefore admitted that Klopp’s side are favourites heading into the tie.

“Klopp is feeling the pressure, but it’s normal because Liverpool usually start very well, now they are being criticised for starting poorly,” Kanchelskis told OLBG (via the Liverpool Echo).

“It’s like Manchester United, they’re big teams who have not started well and get a lot of criticism. I understand Klopp because he is used to winning titles, the Champions League, now everybody is criticising Liverpool which is why he was aggressive to journalists, like previous Manchester United managers have been.

“Liverpool have started badly, but so have United. These are special games and form does not matter. This is important for both teams, but Liverpool are psychologically better at the moment because United have really struggled in their two games. The two draws might not matter to Liverpool as much because they still have great attacking players.”

Last year our clash with United was called off after home supporters broke into Old Trafford amid fallout concerning the proposed European Super League and supporters are planning to once again display their discontent with their current owners, the Glazer family, prior to their side’s clash with Liverpool.

Some fans are planning to walk out of Old Trafford early whilst some are refusing to attend the game altogether and the former Russia international believes that could have a hugely significant affect on proceedings.

He added: “Not having all the fans at Old Trafford will affect the players. Manchester United supporters are great when Old Trafford is full. The only difference is that teams are more used to playing in empty stadiums, because of Covid-19, but now it’s not Covid and I hope Man United fans go and help their team.

“Fans can be the 12th man and without them there may be no help. To the 72,000 fans with a ticket, please go to Old Trafford on Monday, especially as it’s against Liverpool. The players and coach need your help. It’s a massive game for everyone, the players, the coach, the fans. Liverpool have dominated in the league for the last six years, winning titles. It’s a very, very hard game, it’s a special game because of the rivalry.

“Man United will need to concentrate, they need determination and get help from the fans if they are there. A draw or a win for United is an excellent result, then they can focus on getting up the table.”

Klopp will ensure that his side are not affected by things happening outside the ground.

He will be solely focussed on picking up our first three points of the season and getting our campaign back on track.

It’s rather harsh to claim that the German boss has been aggressive to journalists, it’s just obvious that he’s been unhappy following our two showings so far this term.

A lot of the time those undertaking the interview will ask confusing questions or interrogate the former Borussia Dortmund boss in a certain way to provoke an angry response.

So far he’s handled the situations well but hopefully he’s smiling at full-time on Monday night.

