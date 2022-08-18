‘In the coming days’ – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Naby Keita’s Liverpool future following claims the midfielder is ‘unhappy’

Fabrizio Romano believes that ‘it is normal’ for Naby Keita to be wanting more regular game time at Liverpool but insists the Reds are wanting to retain the services of the Guinea international.

Reports emerged on Wednesday night claiming that the 27-year-old is ‘unhappy’ at Anfield and may be looking to leave the club during the current window.

The former RB Leipzig man’s current deal at the club expires at the end of the season and Liverpool therefore run the risk of losing a player that they splashed £52m on just four years ago for free in 12 months time.

“I think it is normal that Keita wants to play more regularly at Liverpool. So far, negotiations are not proceeding but do remain ongoing,” the transfer specialist told CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Jurgen Klopp plans to speak with Keita in the coming days to find a solution. Liverpool plans to keep Keita in case of many injuries in midfield.

“Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation regarding Keita’s future at the club.

Of course every player wants to play as much football as possible, but our No, 8 can’t really complain at this lack of game time when he’s constantly nursing injuries and has been out through illness so far this term.

He’s showed glimpses of what he’s capable of over the years, but never has performed consistently and made himself undroppable.

It would be a blow to lose him for free after splashing a significant amount of money on him in 2018, but if we’re not going to bring anymore midfielders in during the current window, he certainly shouldn’t be able to leave this summer.

The club are willing to risk losing him for free in 12 months time due to the fact that they are ‘expected’ to bring in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Keita had arguably his best campaign for the club last season – featuring 40 times across all competitions and registering four goals and three assists.

It’s rather frustrating as he’s certainly a great player, but he just hasn’t been able to reach the level that many expected from him.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks and months, but if he does leave the club, a new midfielder needs to come in to replace him.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go