(Video) Rio Ferdinand is asked Virgil van Dijk question during lie detector test and Liverpool fans will love the result

Rio Ferdinand took part in a lie detector test recently as part of his YouTube channel FIVE and BT Sport and Liverpool fans will love the result of one certain question.

The former Manchester United defender was asked about whether he looks at Virgil van Dijk and thinks the Dutchman is a better centre half than he was.

Former England international Ferdinand replied with ‘no’ but the result of the test suggested that he was lying.

Our No. 4 is recognised by many as the best defender in the world which is very understandable because he very rarely looks under pressure and appears to play the game at his own pace.

He’s won every single major trophy possible since joining Liverpool back in 2018 and whenever he’s not in the side, the Reds seriously miss him.

He’s recovered well from his nasty knee injury sustained in 2020 and appears to be back at his very best.

Ferdinand himself was a quality player and won six Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

The 43-year-old did admit that the Netherlands captain ‘is the best right now’ and ‘makes it look easy’ but remained adamant that van Dijk is not a better player than he was

We have a feeling that a lot of Liverpool supporters will have a different opinion!

You can watch Ferdinand answer the VVD question below via @lfcJ7_ on Twitter:

unlucky Rio but Virgil did you there son @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/8jPygpty62 — J7 (@lfcJ7_) August 17, 2022

