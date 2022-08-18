Liverpool showing ‘interest’ in 24-year-old Sheffield United midfielder who has Premier League and Champions League experience – report

Liverpool are showing interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge according to Sky Sports’ Gary Weaver (via Football365).

The Reds are experiencing somewhat of a mini injury crisis in midfield with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain all sidelined at the moment and Naby Keita’s Anfield future now appearing to be uncertain.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he’s happy with the ‘size and strength’ of his Liverpool squad and the club are expected to wait patiently for the chance to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

READ MORE: (Video) Rio Ferdinand is asked Virgil van Dijk question during lie detector test and Liverpool fans will love the result

Norway international Berge is believed to have a release clause in his contract at the Bramall Lane outfit in the region of £35m and he also has Champions League experience following his time at Belgian outfit Genk.

He featured in both of Genk’s defeats to Liverpool during the group stages of Europe’s Premier competition back in 2019 as well as Sheffield United’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Anfield the following year.

There was rumours of the Reds showing interest in Berge last summer when the Blades were relegated back to the Championship and you’d therefore expect him to be keen on a return to the English top-flight.

The report also suggests that Club Brugge and AC Milan are interested in the 24-year-old who’s often deployed in a defensive midfield role.

Fabinho has been far from his best recently and the Brazilian could therefore benefit from having some competition for a place in the starting XI.

It will be interesting if Klopp does enter the transfer market again this summer before the window shuts on September 1 or is he genuinely content with the squad as it is at the moment?

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go