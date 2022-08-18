Fabio Carvalho discusses the childhood ‘dream’ that he ‘can’t wait’ to achieve with Liverpool this season

Fabio Carvalho has admitted his excitement at the chance of playing in the Champions League this season and also expressed his determination to perform well when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

The 19-year-old arrived at the club from Fulham earlier this summer and has been introduced into the action as a substitute in all three of our competitive fixtures so far this term.

Liverpool will find out their group stage opponents for the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League next Thursday when the draw takes place in Istanbul.

“Alongside the Premier League, it’s the best competition you can play in,” the 19-year-old told the clubs official matchday programme (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com). “So yes, I’m really looking forward to that because I feel like that’s everyone’s dream as a little kid, to play in the Champions League.

“I’ve heard the Champions League nights here at Anfield are extra special, so I can’t wait for that to come around.”

READ MORE: Jude Bellingham ‘expected’ to join Liverpool next summer with the Reds willing to risk losing Naby Keita for free – Simon Jones

The Portugal U21 international is aware that with the Reds once again wanting to compete on all fronts this season, as well as the World Cup disrupting club football across November and December, he will have more than enough chances to impress on Merseyside.

He continued: “There are going to be a lot of games and it’s going to be a bit stop-start with the World Cup, so we’ll just see what happens.

“I know that I need to be ready to play when needed and also to perform at the highest level. Everyone needs to be ready to perform to their best.

“To achieve what we want to achieve, we need to be able to do that, so everyone needs to be prepared and ready to go.”

What makes Carvalho stand out amongst other players is his versatility.

He’s more than capable to start as part of a midfield three put also has the pace and the agility to shine further up the field when needed.

The teenager registered 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances for Marco Silva’s side last season as they finished top of the Championship and earned a spot back in the top-flight.

We can’t wait to see more of Carvalho this season and let’s hope he can take all of the chances that come his way.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go