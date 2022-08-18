Details of Manchester United fans’ planned protests ahead of their match against Liverpool have been shared online

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to lock horns once again on Monday evening and the fans from Old Trafford are planning to hold another protest outside of their stadium.

It won’t be the first time that we’ve seen the yellow and green scarves on show and certainly not against us, seeing as this fixture in March 2020 was postponed because of their fans’ actions outside of the stadium.

Following a lacklustre start to the campaign, the Manchester based club has a very unhappy fansbase and details of the latest protest has been shared online.

Thanks to Reddit user u/firminocoutinho, the message sent around social media has been shared and reads: ‘DETAILS: We meet at the TOLLGATE. We have 30m fencing to hang your banners, BRING YOUR COLOURS AND FLAGS.

‘We appreciate emotions are running high. We must keep it legal, we must keep it peaceful. We don’t want any Reds getting lifted and giving the Glazer propaganda machine chance to spin the narrative. We have built great momentum and awareness. We are seeing support from key influences that can really make a difference.

‘It is imperative this continues for us to follow and achieve our strategy. Bring the heat, bring the noise, bring the passion. Let’s show the Glazer family that this time it will not blow over. Love will always beat greed. Some things are worth fighting for…’.

The fanbase are annoyed at a lack of backing from their owners, a year after a transfer window that saw them sign five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane and £73 million man Jadon Sancho.

Their stadium is apparently falling apart and hasn’t been maintained or renovated in years, despite it being painted this week:

This is like a scene from a non-league club. A sad state of affairs for #mufc

📸: Eamonn and James Clarke pic.twitter.com/HpRpGVMvb1 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 16, 2022

They are also unhappy that they haven’t won a league title in 10 years, nor a trophy in the past five.

It almost seems as though they can’t accept that they’re not the best team in the country any more and they are now as average on the pitch as they were before Alex Ferguson arrived.

Maybe one good manager just raised their expectations?

Anyway, let’s hope the police and stewards can keep this protest under wraps and that we don’t miss out on a return to the stadium that we scored five without reply at, in the last campaign.

You can view the details of the proposed Manchester United protest via Reddit user u/firminocoutinho:

