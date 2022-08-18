(Image) ‘You were always with me’ – The gift that Sadio Mane sent to 150 members of Liverpool staff has been revealed online

Liverpool and Sadio Mane will always have a very special bond and this relationship was best displayed by our former attacker when he sent a gift to all his former colleagues.

It’s not just the playing staff that the Senegalese forward appreciated though, the 30-year-old sent gifts to 150 members of staff and an image of this gift has now been shared online.

Thanks to Reddit user u/rocksunic, we can see the image of the former Red, the boxed gift and the message that reads: ‘We have celebrated great victories together and created an incredible story in the last 6 years.

‘You were always with me in good and bad times. In my heart you will forever have a special part. Thanks for everything!’.

It’s testament to the man that the Bayern Munich player is and it’s not really a surprise to hear that he would be so generous and acknowledge so many people.

The former Southampton man will be building a new relationship with the supporters and staff in Germany but he didn’t forget those who he had spent the past six years with.

Our former attacker will always be remembered as a legend on the red side of Merseyside and should our paths cross again in the Champions League this season, there’s no doubt that he will receive a brilliant welcome home from the Kop.

For now, we can watch him from afar and be safe in the knowledge that there’s 150 Mane gifts working their way around the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

You can view the images of the gifts via Reddit user u/rocksunic:

