Liverpool join Arsenal and Manchester United as interest in 20-year-old Brighton midfielder intensifies – report

Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in showing interest in Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

The 20-year-old midfielder has started the season well and was one of the Seagulls’ standout performers in their 2-1 opening day victory at Old Trafford.

And now according to a report by 90min (via TEAMtalk), Jurgen Klopp’s side are wanting to capture the services of the Ecuadorian as their injury problems in midfield continue.

The former Independiente del Valle star joined the south coast outfit at the start of last year and penned a four-and-a-half year deal at the Amex.

He was believed to be attracting interest from the Red Devils at that point but opted for a switch to Graham Potter’s side before being loaned out to Belgian outfit Beerschot.

Injury problems at Albion would cut his season-long deal in Belgium short and he returned to England and appeared 10 times across all competitions – he even netted from long range as Brighton humiliated United 4-0 towards the end of last season.

Liverpool currently have Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the treatment room whilst reports emerged on Monday night claiming that Naby Keita is unhappy at the club.

The Guinean is out of contract at the end of the season and many of our current options are now the wrong side of 30.

The club are believed to be waiting patiently for the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham but the England international won’t come cheaply.

Caicedo is showing a lot of potential at the moment and although he may only be 20, the way he controlled the middle of the park against United recently was extremely impressive.

Fabinho hasn’t been himself recently and it appears that our No. 3 could benefit from some competition in that defensive midfield role.

Klopp has regularly insisted that he’s happy with the size and strength of his squad, but after a far from pleasing start to the 2022/23 campaign, the German tactician may be tempted to add further reinforcements before the window slams shut on September 1.

