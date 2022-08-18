(Video) Mo Salah joined by Kostas Tsimikas as the Egyptian King plays two-touch with a group of kids in Anfield

Liverpool may be busy preparing for their huge clash with Manchester United on Monday night but Mo Salah has been videoed enjoying a game of two-touch with a group of kids in Anfield.

The Egyptian King can be spotted taking on his young opponents one at a time whilst Kostas Tsimikas stands in the background acting as a ballboy.

The pair were working alongside the club’s official shirt sponsor Standard Chartered and were handing gifts out to people in the local area.

Our No. 11’s winning mentality was on display as he defeated the kids and then appeared to flick their ears as punishment.

It’s great to see some of our lads getting out into the local community and mixing with the youngsters.

Let’s hope Mo can put in a great performance at Old Trafford to ensure we get our season back on track following our two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

You can watch the video of Mo and Kostas below via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter:

Mo Salah playing two-touch with kids in Anfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/F3eTHXHkQi — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 18, 2022

