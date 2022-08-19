(Photo) Agbonlahor’s response to Klopp presser call out shows Liverpool boss struck a nerve – opinion

Jurgen Klopp was far from happy with Gabriel Agbonlahor’s punditry in response to Manchester United’s four-goal thrashing at the hands of Brentford last weekend.

The former Aston Villa hitman, however, took exception to the German claiming he was far from being a ‘mentality monster’ during the Reds’ 6-0 win over the Villans back in the coach’s opening campaign with the Merseysiders.

Keen to prove otherwise, the talkSPORT pundit shared a post on Instagram pointing out the crucial role he’d played in helping his old outfit secure a 1-0 victory at Anfield.

It’s a point fairly made, though it would seem that the former Borussia Dortmund boss very much got under the 35-year-old’s skin with his latest press conference comments.

You can catch the Instagram post below, courtesy of Gabriel Agbonlahor’s Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Agbonlahor (@ga11official)