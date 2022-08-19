‘We are not sad’ – Ancelotti takes hilarious swipe at Man Utd ahead of Casemiro’s transfer exit

Carlo Ancelotti seemed somewhat baffled by Casemiro’s decision to part ways with Real Madrid in favour of a move to a ‘struggling’ Manchester United side.

In comments relayed in a tweet from @GiveMeSport, the Italian admitted the European Champions would ‘respect his decision’ regardless.

Carlo Ancelotti: "Casemiro asked to leave, we have to respect his decision. We are not sad, the love for him is big. We are respectful. I can't reply as to why Casemiro traded European Champions for a struggling side, it's his personal decision." 👀💰 pic.twitter.com/CV3MLQ1lmY — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) August 19, 2022

Talks between the two outfits have reportedly progressed quickly and it’s understood that the Red Devils could complete a deal in the near future for the five-time Champions League winner.

Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027. Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. pic.twitter.com/tiuAdkCR81 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

With all due respect to a former English top-flight juggernaut in Manchester United, we’d have to seriously question the decision-making of a player who is fundamentally joining a far worse-off outfit, albeit potentially one in the ascendancy under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Whether the Dutchman will distinguish himself from the likes of prior head coaches at Old Trafford and make the club a genuine competitor in England and beyond once more remains to be seen, though the acquisition of a world-beater in Casemiro is a huge step in the right direction.

