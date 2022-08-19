Darwin Nunez sends a new message to Liverpool fans as he trains with the Liverpool squad for their trip to Old Trafford

Darwin Nunez has had a mixed start to his Liverpool career but has sent a new message to Liverpool supporters, following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Starring and scoring against Manchester City and Fulham got our fans excited but the headbutt of Joachim Andersen means that we are now without the Uruguayan for the next three Premier League games.

After already taking to social media to apologise to our supporters, the 23-year-old has now sent another message which reads: ‘Preparando la vuelta 😏 (Preparing the return)’.

This Tweet came alongside our No.27’s return to training, as the rest of his teammates prepare for the trip to Old Trafford.

There’s no doubt that the former Benfica man will be devastated that he can’t attempt to go and make his mark on Manchester United but it’s good to see that he remains in high spirits.

His moment of madness at Anfield seemed to stem from being too eager to please, let’s hope these coming weeks can relax him a little and the forward can return a more focussed man.

For now, he will have to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side like the rest of us and let’s hope his return is worth the wait.

You can view the message and images of Nunez via his Twitter account:

Preparando la vuelta 😏 pic.twitter.com/uwELdGj8QL — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 18, 2022

