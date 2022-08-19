Erik ten Hag provides fitness updates on the two Manchester United players that could be due to miss the game with Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool in our third Premier League game of the campaign and both sides are looking to record their first victory of the season.

Much like with Jurgen Klopp addressing his fitness issues within the squad, Erik ten Hag also spoke with the media and provided injury updates on Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof.

The Dutch manager said: “Victor has not returned to the training pitch but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team”.

READ MORE: There is room for former Manchester City man at Liverpool says pundit who thinks the Reds need to add more depth to their squad

It looks to be one in and one out for the 52-year-old, as he oversees his second league game at Old Trafford and looks to end the two-game losing streak that his arrival to England has brought.

There’s certainly more positive news for the Manchester club than there is for ourselves, as we have up to 10 players due to miss the big game.

There’s a lot of pressure on the former Ajax coach and he has a big decision to make on whether to try and win the game by attacking, or sitting back and trying to catch us on the break.

There is a relative lack of confidence in both camps but we have certainly had a better start than our old rivals.

Whichever way the game goes will be a huge result for either side, unless there’s a draw which would be a result that will not be wanted by us.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong