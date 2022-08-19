Jurgen Klopp admits that he’s ‘never had a situation’ like the Darwin Nunez red card but confirms ‘he apologised’ to the group

Jurgen Klopp was forced to address the Darwin Nunez red card and the aftermath behind the scenes, with the German providing an insight into what the 23-year-old said to his teammates.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game against Manchester United, the 55-year-old said: ‘We spoke to Darwin and the reaction is like the reaction is in these situations. He was very disappointed with himself, obviously, that it happened. We spoke to him.

‘The things the centre-half did, he’s not the only player in the world who is doing these kind of things.

‘Look, it’s a bit like that, if somebody makes such a mistake and you tell them, ‘[You] should not do it.’ ‘Yeah, I know.’ It’s about emotions, it’s about all these kind of things.

‘We never had a situation like this before here as I know, pretty sure. That’s why I’m not an expert in these talks because I didn’t need to have it that often. But it was that obvious that he knew anyway.

‘He apologised, which is absolutely fine. We told him that it’s not necessary to [be] walking through the building head down, miserable, stuff like this, because it happened. That’s it.

‘We are human beings and maybe made mistakes in our lives and will make mistakes in our life and then you have to carry on. If you don’t do it again then it’s all fine. It happened once and it’s OK’.

It’s a similar attitude from our boss to what most of our supporters are thinking at this time too, as long as the former Benfica man doesn’t do anything like this again – we can allow this one mistake.

He’s still a relatively young player and was clearly fired up to try and score on his Anfield Premier League debut, instead it ended with our No.27 being sent off and he will now miss the next three league matches.

Once an apology was made to the coaches, manager, players and supporters, there is little more that needs to be done and now we can all move on.

Fingers crossed the positive atmosphere that has already been created within the training ground can ensure that we see a different Uruguayan taking the pitch next time he is able to be called upon.

We can all be safe in the knowledge that our manager has this case under control and he will be protecting his player in the media, whilst ensuring that he doesn’t let him down on the pitch anymore.

