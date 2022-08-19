(Video) ‘I think we should…’ – Jurgen Klopp makes controversial Man Utd fan protest call that may incense Red Devils fans

Jurgen Klopp will have potentially ruffled a few feathers within the Manchester United fanbase after claiming that Liverpool should be handed the points from their upcoming visit to Old Trafford should a planned protest cancel the fixture.

Messages encouraging the home fans to vent their frustrations against the club’s American owners, the Glazers, ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between two traditional rivals.

After a prior meeting between the sides in April during the 2021/22 campaign was postponed following a break-in by supporters at Old Trafford, one could certainly forgive the German tactician for making his suggestion in a season likely to be impacted by fixture congestion.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Sporf:

