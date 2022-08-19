Liverpool ‘preparing an offer’ for 20-year-old Brighton star who’s ‘a delight’; doesn’t want United move – Jose Alberto Molestina

Liverpool are reportedly readying a bid for Brighton’s 20-year-old star Moises Caicedo amid alleged interest from Manchester United.

This update comes courtesy of Jose Alberto Molestina with Ecuadorian outlet Studio Futbol, as has been shared in the tweet below from @StudioFutbol, with the Merseysiders potentially set for one last dip into the transfer window before deadline day.

🚨💣 TEMA MOISÉS CAICEDO 🇪🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – Tiene una oferta en firme del Manchester United, vía @majofloresm.

– El Liverpool está preparando una oferta. Además: “A Moisés Caicedo no le apetece el United a día de hoy”, información de @jamolestina en #DeUnaXSF 🟢⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qWh9ARWlTG — StudioFútbol ⚽ (@StudioFutbol) August 19, 2022

The Reds have already been turned away by Borussia Dortmund after sending enquiries about Jude Bellingham’s availability this summer after a failed attempt to acquire the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni.

The midfielder will already have endeared himself to fans by potentially rejecting a transfer to Old Trafford (if the report in question is to be believed) in favour of a link-up with Jurgen Klopp.

A player described as ‘a delight to work with’ by Seagulls boss, Graham Potter (in quotes relayed by The National), it seems somewhat unlikely that the South Coast-based outfit will be prepared to sanction the exit of their latest unearthed gem in light of the fact that his contract doesn’t expire until 2025.

At 20 years of age, of course, Caicedo does just fit within the bracket of midfielders our recruitment team tends to consider, which could prove a tempting consideration.

That being said, we’d advise fans to take this claim with the pinch of salt it warrants until further updates come to light.

