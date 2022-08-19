Matheus Nunes could end up at Liverpool next summer despite big transfer stumbling block after Telegraph journalist’s update – opinion

Liverpool were keen, despite a lack of movement in the transfer window on this front, on the prospect of landing a quality midfield addition to the squad.

That does then beg the question as to why the Reds didn’t pounce when presented the opportunity to acquire linked man Matheus Nunes for a somewhat meagre £38m – the fee Wolves forked out for the Portuguese international’s services.

If the Merseysiders remain ‘huge admirers’ of the 23-year-old, however, as John Percy claims, one might imagine that the club will be tempted to squeeze into a potentially rapidly forming queue for his services come the next summer window, should he enjoy a stellar maiden campaign in the English top-flight.

“Pep Guardiola has described him as “one of the best players in the world”, while Liverpool are also huge admirers, but it is Wolves who have secured the signing of Matheus Nunes,” the reporter wrote for The Telegraph. “In one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer, Nunes has completed a club record £38 million move from Sporting in a major coup for Bruno Lage.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Admiration for a player is far from a guarantee of the individual in question sporting Liverpool’s famous red shirt in the future, of course, and it should be noted that a strong showing from Nunes would only leave the club’s recruitment team with a serious asking price to navigate come the next summer window.

READ MORE: Neil Jones reacts to latest LFC transfer rumour; Reds could ‘maybe’ move for 24-year-old midfielder if Keita went

As we’ve already proven with our prior willingness to go all in for Aurelien Tchouameni, though, transfer fees are rarely a concern for us where Julian Ward and Co. are convinced by the talent on offer.

Only wage demands could prove prohibitive in that regard should we decide to prioritise the signing of Wolves’ new No.27.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go