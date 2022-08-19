There is room for former Manchester City man at Liverpool says pundit who thinks the Reds need to add more depth to their squad

One area of the Liverpool squad that has been weakened more than any other this summer is our forward line and one pundit has called for the Reds to sign an ex-Manchester City attacker.

Speaking with Football Insider, Kevin Campbell said: “I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool.

“We all know that is all about the squad these days. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games. You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh.

“If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next… I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that. Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest.

“I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane.

“When you look at the way City are, their bench is phenomenal. It is incredible the strength in depth they have. You need to match that to compete with them. It is frightening. With five subs it can make a huge difference.”

It’s not an outlandish claim to say that Leroy Sane would strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad but having another player of his quality may even cause further disruption to our forward line, rather than depth.

Losing players like Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi means that there is space for a man off the bench who can add a few late goals and some impressive cup appearances.

If we were to sign the Bayern Munich attacker, then he would want to start the majority of matches and so would the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and even Bobby Firmino.

It’s a slight changing of the guard up top and Jurgen Klopp seems to have weighed up his options and is happy to progress through this campaign with the options he has at his disposal.

Given the high price that would be needed in order to capture the signature of the 26-year-old, it looks as though this move will never come to fruition.

