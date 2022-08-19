“They’re not in the best situation confidence-wise” – Virgil van Dijk previews the trip to Manchester United for his team

Virgil van Dijk will be hoping that the fitness issues to his fellow centre-backs ends quickly and that he isn’t faced with having to play with another different defensive partner again.

Injuries to Ibou Konate and Joel Matip have led to Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips being handed minutes at the start of this campaign and we will now be waiting on seeing who will start at Old Trafford.

We can all be sure that Jurgen Klopp will trust the captain of Holland from the start and he has been speaking with the club’s website: “It’s massive but it’s not about making a statement, we want to win and do everything that’s possible to win there.

“Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there, obviously last year was a great result, we can’t deny it.

“This year they’ve had a difficult start and we’ve not had the best start that we wanted either, so it will be interesting.

“They are a good team in my opinion, they have good players all over the pitch.

“Obviously they’re not in the best situation confidence-wise probably, but it’s the perfect game to turn it around for them.

“But we’re looking at ourselves and we want to make sure we’re ready for it and we are going to work hard this week again.”

We would have hoped that we wouldn’t be travelling to Manchester in search of our first win of the season but we can at least take something from their search for a first point of the campaign.

The Reds have been unlucky in both of the first matches we were faced with in the Premier League and we look like a side on the cusp of shifting into top gear soon.

Our main issue is the number of injuries and unavailable players that are plaguing our squad but we can just hope that this won’t get any worse soon.

What better way to kickstart our campaign though, than putting another five goals past Erik ten Hag’s side.

