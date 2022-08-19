(Video) “Delivery!” – Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk surprise local Liverpool fans with gifts

As part of the extended sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered, Liverpool have sent Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk around the city to give out gifts to our supporters.

Knocking on one door and shouting “Delivery!”, our No.32 seemed to love his role as a delivery man and it also provided more opportunities to see the on-screen partnership in action once again.

It’s great to see the joy on the man’s face as he opens the door and sees two of his Anfield heroes on his doorstep.

It’s a great gesture from the club and will help establish a better relationship with our local fans.

You can watch the video of Matip and van Dijk via @LFC on Twitter:

