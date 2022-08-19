(Video) Jurgen Klopp says he almost called talkSPORT to ridicule Gabby Agbonlahor

Jurgen Klopp has turned on Gabby Agbonlahor after his Manchester United comments, following their 4-0 loss to Brentford and reminded the former Aston Villa man of his 6-0 defeat to Liverpool in 2016.

The German was speaking with the media ahead of the game at Old Trafford and said: “I drove home after watching the first-half here. I turned on talkSPORT. What Gabby Agbonlahor said about United was unbelievable.

“He lost to us 6-0 in his first game to us. I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster. I was close to calling in to the show.”

Our boss was disputing the claim that Erik ten Hag’s players didn’t have the right mentality during their latest loss and wanted to remind the 35-year-old that he didn’t shine during his huge loss at the hands of our manager in Villa Park.

It may not be the norm to see a Liverpool boss defending a Manchester United team but fair play to him for doing so.

There’s so many easy words thrown about in the media but for an ex-pro to turn on current Premier League players, make sure that you haven’t done something yourself that you’re criticising others for.

🗣 "I listened to Gabby Agbonlahor, he lost against us 6-0 in my first year, I couldn't remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch." Jurgen Klopp reveals he was close to calling in to @talkSPORT after listening to the post-match reaction to Man United's loss to Brentford pic.twitter.com/zNlfB6UXsV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2022

