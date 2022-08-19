(Video) “Liverpool will sign a midfielder but…” – Sky Sports confirm Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham and our pursuit of a midfielder

Many Liverpool fans are waiting for a possible new midfielder to arrive this summer, whilst others are expecting a move for Jude Bellingham next year.

As reported by Sky Sports News: “Liverpool will sign a midfielder but it will be next summer and their top target is Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund”.

It’s not much of an update from the news outlet but it does confirm that the Borussia Dortmund man is the top man on our list for next year.

It’s likely that many will be upset that there’s no signings coming in any sooner but let’s hope this can end some speculation in the short-term.

You can watch the Bellingham update (from 1:17) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

