(Video) Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott link up well for brilliant training ground goal ahead of Manchester United game

Despite speculation around his future, it’s clear that it hasn’t got to Naby Keita on the training field and he was involved in an impressive Kirkby move.

The Guinean had the ball at his feet and played a perfectly weighted outside of the foot pass to Harvey Elliott and sent him through on goal.

Our new No.19 then took two touches with his left foot, before then using his weaker foot again to slide the ball into the back of the net.

Let’s hope we see this link up in action at Old Trafford, as Jurgen Klopp’s side looks for their first win of the season.

You can watch the video of Keita and Elliott courtesy of LFC TV (via @PurelyRy on Twitter):

