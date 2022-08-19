(Video) Virgil van Dijk scores training ground worldie as the Liverpool squad prepare for their trip to Old Trafford

Liverpool are ready to face Manchester United once again and Virgil van Dijk will be looking to help the Reds keep our first clean sheet of the season.

News of injuries to Ibou Konate and Joel Matip have cause a disrupted start to the campaign and our No.4 has already had three different defensive partners, at the heart of our defence.

This doesn’t look to be affecting morale though, as a video has now been shared of the 31-year-old scoring a brilliant goal in training.

Firing the ball into the back of the net was enough to impress the onlookers that included Mo Salah and Kostas Tsimikas.

You can watch the video of van Dijk’s training ground finish via @LFC on Twitter:

