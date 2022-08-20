‘I love it’ – Conor Bradley explains ‘one of the main reasons’ why he opted to join Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool

Conor Bradley has explained the reason why he chose to join Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool this season.

The Northern Irishman made a total of five senior appearances for the Reds last term, making his debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory at Carrow Road and also earning minutes against AC Milan in the Champions League.

He’s headed to the Greater Manchester outfit for the current campaign and is already enjoying life under Ian Evatt, explaining that the League One side play a similar style of football to his parent club.

“I love it. We played a similar way to the one at Liverpool,” the 19-year-old told Manchester Evening News (via the Liverpool Echo). “Quite attacking, free-flowing, playing the ball out from the back, so I have enjoyed it so far. It was one of the main reasons I came here. Liverpool wanted me to play somewhere similar to them, helping my development, so that’s why I picked Bolton, really.

“I don’t really model myself on anyone. I try and focus on myself. Obviously when I am at Liverpool I watch Trent’s (Alexander-Arnold) game and try to put them into mine but I am my own player and I want to carry on working hard.”

Bradley has already found the back of the net twice for Bolton this season which emphases how they like to push their full-backs high up the pitch just like Liverpool.

He’s got a great role model in Trent Alexander-Arnold to learn from at Anfield but it’s also nice to hear the teenager explain that he’s trying to be himself.

The decision to allow the youngster to leave this season may have raised a few eyebrows when you consider that Neco Williams has been sold to Nottingham Forest and we now don’t have a natural right-back in reserve for our No. 66 this term.

James Milner and Joe Gomez can operate in the position but should only really do so as last resort.

Harvey Elliott enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers during the 2020/21 season and he returned back to Merseyside as much improved player.

The same will now be hoped of Bradley and we wish him all the best for the remainder of the season.