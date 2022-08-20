Dietmar Hamann names the Manchester United player that poses the ‘biggest problem’ for Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool favourite Dietmar Hamann has explained what player he believes is posing the ‘biggest problem’ for new Manchester United Erik ten Hag.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Old Trafford on Monday night looking to pile more pressure on the Red Devils after their disappointing start to the season.

United have lost both of their Premier League games so far and whilst a lot of focus has been placed on Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he’ll remain at the club this summer, Hamann believes it’s another of ten Hag’s players that is causing problems.

Hamann told the Mirror (as quoted by Metro): “I know the focus has been on [Cristiano] Ronaldo because he’s made it clear that he wants to leave the club, but where would United have been without his goals last season?

“Ronaldo is a big-game player, someone who can make a difference.

“For me, the biggest problem for Ten Hag is Bruno Fernandes. I can’t remember the last time I saw him do something other than wave his hands around in frustration.

“You can’t have players doing that in games against Liverpool. Everyone has to put a full shift in.”

Liverpool themselves haven’t had the greatest start to the campaign either.

We have two points from a possible six and are yet to reach the levels we know that we’re capable of.

Klopp has a lot of players out through injury at the moment and the German will also be without new striker Darwin Nunez for the trip to Manchester following his sending off against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Hamann has warned Liverpool to be cautious of the Red Devils despite their poor start.

“Liverpool haven’t had the best of starts, with two draws – and this is probably the last game they would have wanted at this stage,” he added.

“United have a much better team than their results. They will see this as an opportunity to get their own season up and running by going above Liverpool in the table.

“If Ten Hag gets his team selection and tactics right then he can make it very difficult for Klopp.”

We destroyed United 5-0 at Old Trafford last season but they’re in urgent need of a result this time around.

They will be right up for it but so will we – both sides are looking for their first three points of the season and there’s not many bigger games to really kickstart your campaign.

Let’s hope the lads can put in a big performance to ensure we taste yet more success at Old Trafford.

