Ex-Red claims Casemiro is a ‘small step forward but not the answer’ for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign midfielder Casemiro but Dietmar Hamann has claimed the Brazilian is not the answer to the Red Devils’ problems.

The Old Trafford outfit have lost both of their opening Premier League games so far and Erik ten Hag is preparing his side for the visit of Liverpool on Monday night.

The 30-year-old is not expecting to be ready to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s side but ex-Red Hamann has had his say on the signing.

“Casemiro is a great player – you only have to look at what he has won at Madrid – but he isn’t going to win United the league, is he?” Hamann told the Mirror (via FourFourTwo).

“We’re only two games into the season and it’s already obvious that United aren’t going to be anywhere near the title race. They are years behind Liverpool and Manchester City – and they are losing ground on Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal as well.

“Signing Casemiro is a small step forward – but he’s not the answer. It is going to take years of backing Erik ten Hag in the transfer market before United are challenging for the big trophies again. But that’s been obvious since [Sir Alex] Ferguson retired – and look at how many managers they have sacked in the process.”

Casemiro is a serial winner.

He’s won five Champions League titles and three La Liga’s (amongst others) during his time in the Spanish capital but he clearly believes that he’s ready for a new challenge.

United are expected to splash around £70m for the Brazil international which appears to be a lot of money for a 30-year-old but they certainly need experience at the moment.

Their two showings so far this season have been somewhat embarrassing and they’ll be right up for the game on Monday night.

Our start to the season has been far from convincing too, though, and we need to put in a huge performance to try and pick up all three points against United.

