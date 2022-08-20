Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp has ‘something lined up’ for Liverpool’s midfield and tips Harvey Elliott to have a ‘huge season’

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he can’t see Liverpool signing a midfielder this summer but believes Jurgen Klopp has ‘something lined up’ for next year.

The ex-Red believes that his former club will remain patient in the transfer market and tipped them to wait until the right time to sign the right player – just as the Anfield outfit did with the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

“I don’t think so,” Carragher told the Sky Sports Essential Football podcast (via the Liverpool Echo) when asked if he sees further signings. “I think they’d only go for a player they really wanted if he came on the market right now for whatever reason. I’m sure they’ve got something lined up for midfield next summer that’s why they haven’t done it this summer.

“They’ve certainly got the numbers in terms of midfielders but those numbers are getting over 30 and quite injury-prone, so you don’t see many of them playing or having a full season, so I think there will be a lot of chopping and changing in midfield. You’ll be surprised if any of them play over 30 games in that position because there’s so many options.

“I think Liverpool will go with what they’ve got. I think most will look at Liverpool’s first choice team and think they could do with a quality midfield player to come in there, a different age than what Liverpool’s first choice midfield is with Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho – Thiago’s out now at the moment – but they’re over 30.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Come on Jurgen’ – Agbonlahor continues Klopp feud with another swipe at Liverpool boss

Klopp’s strongest and preferred midfield three when everybody is fit appears to be Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

That is the midfield that started last season’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid but Carragher has tipped 19-year-old Harvey Elliott to have a ‘huge season’ for the club.

The teenager spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and looked set to star for the club last term.

He suffered a nasty ankle injury early on in the campaign, however, and spent five months out of action before making a goalscoring return against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The former Fulham youngster started and impressed against Fulham on Monday night and he’s once again expected to be named in the starting XI for our trip to Old Trafford next week.

Despite the potential being shown by the England U21 international – Carragher is still tipping the club to make a signing next summer.

“I think Harvey Elliott is going to have a huge season, played a lot in that position but I have no doubt that next summer Liverpool must have something lined up and if they do, they keep the powder dry, they don’t panic, they don’t go for someone that they don’t want, they wait for the right player and that happened with Virgil van Dijk and that’s proved really successful for Liverpool so I think they’ll do the same again.”

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go