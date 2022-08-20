Bruno Fernandes backs up Jurgen Klopp as the pair share their outrage with Gabby Agbonlahor’s Manchester United comments

Liverpool and Manchester United have bizarrely been united by Gabby Agbonlahor and now Bruno Fernandes has backed up Jurgen Klopp, before the two go head-to-head.

Speaking with Record ahead of the match between the two old rivals, the Portuguese midfielder said: “It’s honestly not something that worries me too much. He’s [Agbonlahor] never played with me, he doesn’t know how I am.

“Just yesterday I told my wife, who spoke to me [about] this interview and I said ‘you know what calms me down?’

“It’s just that two days ago a person called Juan Mata, world champion, European champion, winner of the Champions, all in England, said to me ‘you were the best people I’ve met in football, continue like that, being yourself, with that honesty, this ability to work’.

“If someone says that… you know how I am. Boring, because I demand it, but because I am demanding with myself and I also demand it from others.”

This comes just a day after our boss called out the former Aston Villa forward and said: “I drove home after watching the first-half here. I turned on talkSPORT. What Gabby Agbonlahor said about United was unbelievable.

“He lost to us 6-0 in his first game to us. I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster. I was close to calling in to the show.”

It’s normal for certain people in the media to be somewhat controversial in order to get themselves noticed and that does feel like a motive that has been used by the 35-year-old here.

The Birmingham-born forward has responded to the comments from the German by posting an image of a winning goal he scored against the Reds… before our manager took the job at Anfield.

It’s all gone a bit petty now but it’s good to see that our manager is happy to jump to the protection of anyone, even if they are deemed to be a bitter rival, if he thinks that someone else has been out of order.

Now that we enter the eve of the match at Old Trafford though, it’s becoming time to move the niceties aside and ready ourselves for a big battle and an attempt to win our first three points of the campaign.

