Moises Caicedo ‘likes’ Liverpool transfer rumour online

Moises Caicedo will have got Liverpool fans’ attention with his online activity after liking a tweet relating to one report linking him with interest from the Reds, Arsenal and Manchester United.

You can catch the midfielder’s like history here on his personal Twitter account.

This follows a report from Studio Futbol’s Jose Alberto Molestina claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s men were readying an offer for the Brighton youngster this summer.

The Merseysiders are set to face Manchester United on Monday bearing a host of injury concerns with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones still sidelined.

Klopp had previously admitted that it would take some injuries or an exit to make the club reconsider their plan in the transfer window.

The availability of a highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder like Caicedo – who has ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or – could tempt our recruitment team into action if the Seagulls are prepared to let such a talent leave for a fair price.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, of course, Graham Potter’s men are perfectly entitled to set a big valuation for their rising star amid interest from some of the Premier League’s elite.

We should bear in mind, of course, that this is far from being a ‘come get me’ plea from the player himself, though it at least suggests the possibility of further transfer business, if we are so inclined, this summer.

