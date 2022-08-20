(Video) ‘Come on Jurgen’ – Agbonlahor continues Klopp feud with another swipe at Liverpool boss

Gabriel Agbonlahor has continued his feud with Jurgen Klopp by telling the German tactician to ‘concentrate on being a manager’.

The former Aston Villa forward received criticism from the Liverpool boss recently for the way in which he criticised Manchester United following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend with Klopp admitting that he nearly called talkSPORT to have it out with the pundit.

Agbonlahor labelled Erik ten Hag’s side as ‘amateurs’, much to the anger of the Reds boss, but the 35-year-old has hit back once again claiming he won’t take advice from the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

“Mate, I woke up and I’ve never seen my phone blow up as much as it was,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “I was like ‘what’s happened?’, ‘Jurgen Klopp has done this’.

“When I’ve seen it and I’ve seen the clip, I’m thinking ‘come on Jurgen’. It’s a bit too much, isn’t it?

“It’s great for the show that he’s listening to our show, all managers should be.

“For me, I’ve got bosses at talkSPORT who I answer to. If my reaction to Manchester United being 4-0 down was too much then I’m sure I’d have heard about that.

“I don’t need Jurgen Klopp telling me how to be a pundit, he should concentrate on being a manager.

“He wouldn’t take advice on being a coach from me, would he? So I’m not going to take advice from him.

“It’s all settled now though. Simon Jordan sorted him out for me – my good friend Simon, I owe him a drink.

“It’s very strange but Jurgen, if you’re listening, I’m available for a chat any time. We’ll catch up in Liverpool and have a drink, no problem!”

Bruno Fernandes has also responded to Agbonlahor’s comments by claiming he won’t listen to the pundit but instead will listen to the positive words that Juan Mata has had to say about him recently.

It’s certainly a rare occasion when Manchester United and Liverpool come together and show support for one another and it will be interesting to see if Klopp makes any further comments on the situation.

At the moment, though, we’re sure that the Normal One will be focusing on our trip to Old Trafford on Monday night and picking up a much-needed three points rather than Agbonlahor’s attempt of continuing the feud.

We have a feeling that our German boss will turn down the Birmingham-born man’s invite for a drink, but you never know!

You can watch Agbonlahor speaking below via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

❌ “I don’t need Jurgen Klopp to tell me how to be a pundit.” 💬 “Jurgen, if you’re listening… I’m available anytime, let’s catch up.”@Ga11Agbon responds to Jurgen Klopp after Klopp’s press conference comments pic.twitter.com/6khq6mF5im — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 20, 2022

