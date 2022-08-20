(Video) Fabinho weighs in on record Liverpool could obtain at Old Trafford to pile on the misery for Man Utd

Liverpool are yet to have won three games in a row at Old Trafford – a reality that could soon change should Jurgen Klopp’s men secure a win in Manchester on Monday.

Fabinho declared it represented a ‘good opportunity’ for his side ahead of gameweek three, though there will be no doubts within the dressing room that the Reds will likely face a far tougher challenge compared to their prior 5-0 victory over the Red Devils last term.

With both sides yet to find a win in the English top-flight, the pressure will be on to deliver a positive result and properly kickstart their respective campaigns.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

🗣️ @_fabinhotavares feels there is no bigger @PremierLeague fixture than a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United and is certain that his side are ready to make it three wins in a row at Old Trafford ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022