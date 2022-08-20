(Video) Fabinho weighs in on record Liverpool could obtain at Old Trafford to pile on the misery for Man Utd

Posted by
(Video) Fabinho weighs in on record Liverpool could obtain at Old Trafford to pile on the misery for Man Utd

Liverpool are yet to have won three games in a row at Old Trafford – a reality that could soon change should Jurgen Klopp’s men secure a win in Manchester on Monday.

Fabinho declared it represented a ‘good opportunity’ for his side ahead of gameweek three, though there will be no doubts within the dressing room that the Reds will likely face a far tougher challenge compared to their prior 5-0 victory over the Red Devils last term.

With both sides yet to find a win in the English top-flight, the pressure will be on to deliver a positive result and properly kickstart their respective campaigns.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top