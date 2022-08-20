Fabinho admits Liverpool ‘need to win’ against Manchester United in the ‘biggest game’ in the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United enter the game against each other, both in search of a first victory of the season and Fabinho knows how big it will be to claim all three points.

Speaking with the club’s website before the game, the Brazilian said: “We know this is the biggest game here in the Premier League and it’s always good to play these games because the fans always want to win so it’s good for the morale as well.

“We need to win. We will go to Old Trafford with the mentality to win the game so we have some days to work before this game and we will work, and hopefully be in the best shape to play against Man United.

“This is a good opportunity for us as well to win three games in a row at Old Trafford. The last game was really good for us with the 5-0 win, for Mo [Salah] especially, so hopefully this last game will bring good memories for the team [to help us] play another good game at Old Trafford and win.”

There aren’t many people who would have expected that Jurgen Klopp’s side would have come out with just two points from our first two games of the campaign, following draws away to Fulham and at home to Crystal Palace.

Thankfully though, Erik ten Hag has had a much worse start than ourselves and losing both of his opening matches will mean that the Old Trafford side have very fragile confidence ahead of the match.

It’s up to us to play on that and use our recent form against our old rivals to our advantage, ignoring a below par start to the season and remembering what we have done well in the past few years.

The Reds are looking to win three straight away league games against the side from up the M62 for the first time in our history, in a ground that has become our own theatre of dreams of late.

This is the first time both teams have faced each other within the first three games of a league campaign since 2013/14, when we managed to get a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to a goal by Daniel Sturridge.

This is also the first ever top-flight meeting where both teams are winless coming into the match and we will be hoping to leave with our first victory.

