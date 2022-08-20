Fabinho on his ‘really important’ 19-year-old teammate and how he is ‘someone who works really hard’ for the team

Despite both of our opening Premier League games ending in a draw this season, Fabinho has been really impressed with one teammate and how well he has played so far in this campaign.

Speaking with the club’s website before the match with Manchester United, the Brazilian said: ‘I think Harv played really well in the last game. Harvey is a little bit more offensive so it’s important to have a player like this with Harvey’s quality.

‘We know that he will be between the lines, he can link up on that right side with Trent and Mo so it is really important for us that he is in good shape, that he is confident.

‘He almost scored in the last game, he was important in the offensive actions but he is someone who works really hard so he will help in the defensive part as well.

‘So we are happy for him and hopefully he will get better because we need a player like this’.

It’s a big illustration of how impressive Harvey Elliott has been, that his senior teammates are picking up on his impressive performances.

The Crystal Palace game wasn’t an ideal one for the Reds but it handed our No.19 a platform to showcase his talents in both midfield and as part of a front three.

As we head to Old Trafford and indeed for the rest of his career as a whole, that versatility will really benefit himself and the squad – providing Jurgen Klopp more opportunities to play the 19-year-old.

There aren’t many people who would have expected that we would have come out with just two points from our first two games of the campaign, following draws away to Fulham and at home to Crystal Palace.

Thankfully though, Erik ten Hag has had a much worse start than ourselves and losing both of his opening matches will mean that the Old Trafford side have very fragile confidence ahead of the match.

It’s up to us to play on that and use our recent form against our old rivals to our advantage, ignoring a below par start to the season and remembering what we have done well in the past few years at their home ground.

