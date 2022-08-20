‘It’s not good’ – Fabinho sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Manchester United visit

Fabinho has warned that Manchester United will be looking to ‘show a reaction’ after the 4-0 thumping they suffered against Brentford ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with the Red Devils.

What better place or opponent to do so than against the FA Cup holders at the Theatre of Dreams, Erik ten Hag will no doubt be thinking, as both outfits look to secure their first batch of three points in the 2022/23 campaign.

“It’s not good for a club like Man United to lose the first two games in the Premier League and I think with the way they lost, they will want to show a reaction in front of their fans,” the Brazilian international told the club’s official website. “But we want to win this game as well so there will be two teams who want to win and need to win, so I’m sure it will be a really good game.”

Liverpool’s start has, admittedly, been superior to that of their league rivals, both performatively and as far as the points reflect, with a far more aggressive showing at Anfield in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace a decent indication of how the former Borussia Dortmund boss will expect his side to start proceedings.

Whilst the reality remains that Manchester United fans have been consistently treated to mediocrity of late, a third game in a row without three points would generate some worry, not to mention add fuel to the fire as far as questions around our title hopes are concerned.

Another thrashing of our hosts shouldn’t be ruled out altogether, though we’ll be expecting our opponents to want to set the tone early in front of their home fans and turn around expectations for the season.

It won’t necessarily be panic mode at Anfield if three points fail to materialise for us in Manchester, though a win would go a long way towards banishing the early doom and gloom that seems to have settled around our season only two games in.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he’d rather face a United side coming off the back of a 5-0 win. On that basis, one would have to imagine a second draw in a row for the German’s men will likewise embolden us to go all out for a first win of the term.

It will be a task made all the more difficult for us due to the suspension of Darwin Nunez – with Bobby Firmino likely to jump into the first-XI in his place – though by no means impossible.

