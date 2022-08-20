‘Wondering if Liverpool already talking’ – Fjortoft drops transfer update on Jude Bellingham amid reported Real Madrid interest

Jan Aage Fjortoft confirmed that Jude Bellingham ‘will be Real Madrid’s first priority’ in the summer window to bolster their options in the middle of the park next year in a tweet.

Strong suspicions remain that Liverpool will contest the Englishman’s signature with the La Liga giants with the former footballer raising the possibility (though by no means confirming) that the Reds could already be in talks with Borussia Dortmund about a pre-agreement.

Good Point!

Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s first priority in midfield next summer.

Wondering if Liverpool already talking to Dortmund to get a pre-agreement with the club.

But player will have the last word https://t.co/bvOqfjmxCT — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 20, 2022

It would follow in the footsteps of a similar deal Jurgen Klopp’s men arranged for the signing of Naby Keita back when the No.8 also plied his trade in the Bundesliga and was identified as one of the standout stars in the league.

The exit of Casemiro, in a deal that could be worth up to £70m, according to the BBC, will go some way to furnishing Carlo Ancelotti’s men with the funds necessary to meet Dortmund’s demands in the next summer window.

Likewise, of course, we’ve shown a willingness to spend big when genuine quality was up for grabs, only missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni due to the Frenchman preferring a move to the Spanish capital over Merseyside.

With a potentially generation talent up for grabs, we at the Empire of the Kop can’t see Liverpool balking at the opportunity to lock horns with Real Madrid in the transfer market once again – not unless Bellingham’s wage demands prove too obscene to consider.

