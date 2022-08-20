(Photo) Grinning Keita snapped in training amid reports of unhappiness at Liverpool

Naby Keita’s future at Liverpool Football Club has been called into question after Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg shared an update on the player’s supposed unhappiness at the club.

Whether contract talks between the player’s agency and the Anfield-based outfit continue to take place remains a point of contention between journalists with the ever-reliable Neil Jones claiming that relations between the two remain positive.

At any rate, the Guinean looks far from devastated to remain a Red as far as we can see from the latest batch of training photos shared on Twitter, which is hopefully a positive indication that he’ll at the very least stick around and see the current campaign through.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCphoto: