‘I don’t see a 5-0 like last season…’ – Ex-Red predicts the outcome of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United

Liverpool are hoping to bounce back from below par performances against Fulham and Crystal Palace with a big result against Manchester United, one former Red has had his say on how he thinks it will go.

Writing for Paddy Power, Mark Lawrenson provided his prediction for our second away game of the season: ‘Erik ten Hag’s going to have to start to build form the back because they’re so easy to play and score against that he needs to have a look and he might have to change his system. If they can sort the defence they’ll have something to work on but they’re just in a mess.

‘Liverpool looked a bit sluggish again on Monday night and Darwin Nunez took the bait and didn’t help the cause getting sent off against Palace. I don’t see a 5-0 like last season. Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool’.

It certainly won’t be an easy match against Erik ten Hag’s team and so Jurgen Klopp will ensure to prepare his players for a tough bout at Old Trafford.

It’s been a really tough first two games in Manchester for the former Ajax coach and they will be out to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

We have lost just one of our past 12 Premier League games against our old rivals and they are winless in eight in this fixture, since a 2-1 victory in March 2018.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are looking to win three straight away league games against the side from up the M62 for the first time in our history, in a ground that has become our own theatre of dreams of late.

This is the first time both teams have faced each other within the first three games of a league campaign since 2013/14, when we managed to get a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to a goal by Daniel Sturridge.

This is also the first ever top-flight meeting where both teams are winless coming into the match and we will be hoping to leave with our first victory.

