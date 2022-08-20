John Toshack continues to make a comeback from a nearly fatal bout of COVID and his son gives an update on his health

John Toshack spent nine days in intensive care back in February, as he battled a nearly fatal bout of COVID and there has now been some more news on his return to full health.

Speaking with BBC Radio Wales Sport, Cameron Toshack, Leeds United’s assistant head coach and son of our former forward, said “He is on good form and he is making a recovery, which I am pleased to share with you.

“I speak to him regularly now. The most pleasing thing is he is on the mend and his health is a lot better.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he gave me a tutorial about playing against a back three, particularly with the likes of [Thiago] Silva, [Kalidou] Koulibaly and [Cesar] Azpilicueta, which made me smile”.

It’s great to hear that the Welshman is now feeling better and will hopefully be enjoying life again in Barcelona with his wife.

The 73-year-old had a lot of people worried when he was admitted to hospital with the illness but has now thankfully neared a full recovery and is enjoying himself again.

It’s interesting to see that the coaching bug has caught on in the family and that his son is now plying his trade in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of his father who has managed major clubs all around the world.

Let’s hope his good health continues in the coming weeks and months, as the man who has managed Real Madrid will be likely watching as we face Manchester United in the hunt for our first three points of the campaign – let’s hope Jurgen Klopp can keep a smile on his face too.

